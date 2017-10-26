Pens Points: Jet Powered

A busy October for the Penguins is entering its home stretch. Only three games remain before the calendar turns and the first of those contests is tonight when the Winnipeg Jets make their annual trip to the city. Tonight will also mark the final home game for the team before they head on their annual Western Canada swing that kicks off Saturday night. Game time is 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Now, your daily dose of Pens Points...

Another day another defenseman out with a concussion. First Matt Hunwick went down now Justin Schultz has been sidelined with a concussion suffered on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Less a month into the season and Schultz could be the third Penguins defenseman to miss time already. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Earning the first call up of his career, Casey DeSmith will not get the chance to make his mark at the NHL level as the backup to Matt Murray. Given the team’s schedule, DeSmith should have many opportunities to make a name for himself. [Penguins]

Every time Evgeni Malkin takes the ice, there is an equal chance of him doing something spectacular as there is him doing something incredibly stupid. Through his entire career, Malkin has expertly towed the line between spectacular and infuriating to watch. [Trib Live]

It did not take long for Ryan Reaves to become a fan favorite in Pittsburgh and it took him even less time to become a favorite in the locker room with his new teammates. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Tuesday night’s game between the Penguins and Oilers turned into a goalie show no one expected. Despite Connor McDavid making the biggest impact on the scoresheet, Sidney Crosby was all over the ice, making a firm statement who holds the torch as the NHL’s best. [Trib Live]

Spending all summer with the big club, the Stanley Cup made a stop in the home of the future Penguins who hope to someday have their name engraved on the famed trophy. [Times Leader]

While Crosby and McDavid were doing battle in Pittsburgh, the NHL’s shortsighted television scheduling had the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres playing to a national audience instead of the game’s two marquee players going head to head. [Deadspin]

News and notes from around the NHL...

League commissioner Gary Bettman came out with a strong defense of publicly funded arenas as the situation in Calgary becomes more tense. [Yahoo! Finance]

Down both of their top goaltenders, the Vegas Golden Knights continue their improbable start to their inaugural NHL campaign. [Las Vegas Review Journal]