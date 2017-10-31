Are the Penguins eyeing a trade on the heels of their recent bad losses?

It’s no surprise to anyone that Jim Rutherford and the Penguins management team might be interested in improving the team. They obviously want to give it their best effort at winning the Stanley Cup for the third year in a row.

It makes even more sense that they would be interested in doing so when you consider their recent play and some ugly losses to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Chris Nichols of Fanrag Sports Network provided the transcript of Darren Dreger discussing the possibilities on TSN 690.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, meanwhile, are 7-5-1 thus far; with three of those losses coming via 10-1, 7-1, and 7-1 scores. What gives? “When Pittsburgh loses, they lose big,” said Dreger. “They’re not losing on a consistent basis by a goal or two – I mean, they’re getting spanked. At least that’s been the case on more than one occasion this year. “I don’t really have a strong answer for you, other than it has to be a combination of things. The Pittsburgh Penguins knew that there was going to be a bit of a step back because of the expansion draft and the fact that they knew they were going to lose Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury was such good security and insurance for the Pittsburgh Penguins when Matt Murray wasn’t healthy or was struggling. Obviously they had another No. 1 they could always lean on. So that might be a small part of it. “But beyond that, it’s just a bit of a big question mark. They’re kind of like Ottawa was last night. They win a lot of games when they stay focused, but when they start to chase the game things go real ugly for them in a hurry. But well-coached, and if they need some pieces other than what Jim Rutherford has already added this year, then no doubt in my mind that he’ll go and find out something that’s going to help them.” Source: TSN 690

Time will tell, but I would lean more towards expecting a move. Perhaps it won’t happen imminently, but maybe during Rutherford’s favorite time to trade -- December.