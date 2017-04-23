The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins have seemingly been on a collision course this season since the very beginning of the year. A clash in the playoffs has seemed inevitable from the conclusion of their second round series last spring, solidified over the summer with both teams basically returning the same exact groups from last year. Finally, after a little bit of delay by the Caps not putting away the Wild Card #2 Toronto team until OT in a Game 6, the course is set.

For the 10th time in history the Pens meet Washington in the NHL playoffs. This year it starts on Thursday

NASH/ANA & EDM/ANA start Wednesday. Other two start Thursday — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 24, 2017

Pittsburgh has been off since last Thursday and their immediate schedule has been announced to practice tomorrow at UPMC Lemieux in Cranberry (closed to the public) and then have an off-day on Tuesday. Per traditional scheduling, they'll likely practice on Wednesday in Pittsburgh then travel early afternoon to DC ahead of the Thursday game, but that's yet to be finalized/announced.

Buckle up, it's the best 2 teams in the NHL standings in the regular season, bitter blood rivals going at it in Round 2. Can the Pens do it without Kris Letang? Can the Caps step up and show that they can finally beat Pittsburgh? We're about to find out.