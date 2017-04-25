 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pens Points: Two More Days

The Pens' injured players are examined once again before their series against Washington begins, Marc-Andre Fleury looks to be blossoming at the right time of the year, and the Penguin players have shown some praise to their heated playoff rival. More on these topics, plus many more stories in today's Pens Points!

By Garrett Behanna
Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the most recent update regarding the Pens' injured players. [Pensburgh]

Marc-Andre Fleury looks to be at the top of his game at the right time of the year. [Trib Live]

The Penguins gave a lot of praise to the Capitals for their depth and versatility. [Post-Gazette]

The Rostraver Ice Garden has reached the finals in Kraft's Hockeyville competition. [Post-Gazette]

It seems that destiny has brought the Penguins and Capitals together again. [Penguins]

New Kings Head Coach, John Stevens, wants a more aggressive offense. [Puck Daddy]

Looking for an eventual contract extension, Carey Price hopes to stay with the Habs. [CBC]

