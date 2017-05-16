WATCH: Ryan Whitney speaks highly of Phil Kessel on NHL Network

Last night, following the Pittsburgh’s big win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final, the NHL Network crew was breaking down the game, and former Penguins player-turned-analyst Ryan Whitney had some kind words for Phil Kessel, including praise for how he is thriving in his third-line role.

“He just kind of took any opportunity that he got. For him he probably said, ‘Listen, I can pick up Carl Hagelin, I can pick up Nick Bonino,’ and last year that run that they went on was incredible. This year he’s just playing with so much passion. People tried to say in Toronto he didn’t care, and now maybe there were nights that he took some nights off, but that was a struggling team in Toronto when he was there. He gets to [Pittsburgh], he gets in a role that he’s comfortable and he just shows how elite of a player he really is.”

Nice to see Kessel being praised for his great play.