The Pittsburgh Penguins, believe it or not, have had a fairly steady amount of health during the NHL playoffs. Through the first 10 games of the playoffs, the team has gotten a few players back to injury (Chris Kunitz and Carl Hagelin). they haven't suffered any games missed to injury - aside of course from Game 4 where Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary missed that game with concussions, with both returning for Game 5.

That string might come to an end tonight. Trevor Daley has been banged up, not practicing much (including this morning) and only had 1 shift in the 3rd period of last game. Brian Dumoulin is also believed to be gutting through an injury as well and didn't take the morning skate today.

The forwards this morning also have a new look too:

New lines too

Sheary-Crosby-Hornqvist

Guentzel-Malkin-Rust

HBK

Kunitz-Cullen-Kuhnhackl — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 8, 2017

These lines are fairly similar to the lines of last year's playoffs, especially the 1st and 3rd lines being identical. This should be interesting, Sheary hasn't been very impressive for a while now with or without the puck, so it's a curious move to bump him up with Crosby. That second line looks great though this has to be the first time in a while that Evgeni Malkin has a solid all-around line and no offensive anchor with him.

The Pens need to win tonight at home in order to clinch the series against the Capitals. A Game 7 will be necessary on Wednesday should the Caps win tonight. With the defensive alignment above, it's looking like it's going to take a hell of an effort by all to gut out a win.