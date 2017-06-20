 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pens Points: Almost Time to Expand

Marc-Andre Fleury looks to have left his last mark in Pittsburgh, the Pens and Sabres will be playing in a unique place for a preseason game, and the VGK are at the top of the hockey world heading into the expansion draft. More on these topics, as well as more stories in today's Pens Points!

By Garrett Behanna
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Marc-Andre Fleury has left what may be his last mark on Pittsburgh with a grand opening of a new playground. [Penguins]

The Penguins and Sabres will play a preseason game in the Pegula Ice Arena at PSU this September. #WeAre. [Penguins]

The Golden Knights now hold all the cards heading into the expansion draft. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There looks to be quite a bitter divorce between the Coyotes and Shane Doan. [Puck Daddy]

Patience will be a key factor when turning VGK into Cup contenders. [CBC]

Here are some potential free agent targets for the Golden Knights to look at. [Puck Daddy]

The expansion draft is showing just how flawed hockey thinking is. [Blueshirt Banter]

