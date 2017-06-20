Pens Points: Almost Time to Expand

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Marc-Andre Fleury has left what may be his last mark on Pittsburgh with a grand opening of a new playground. [Penguins]

The Penguins and Sabres will play a preseason game in the Pegula Ice Arena at PSU this September. #WeAre. [Penguins]

The Golden Knights now hold all the cards heading into the expansion draft. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There looks to be quite a bitter divorce between the Coyotes and Shane Doan. [Puck Daddy]

Patience will be a key factor when turning VGK into Cup contenders. [CBC]

Here are some potential free agent targets for the Golden Knights to look at. [Puck Daddy]

The expansion draft is showing just how flawed hockey thinking is. [Blueshirt Banter]