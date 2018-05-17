Mike Sullivan Sends Message to Penguins Faithful

In terms of championships, Mike Sullivan is the most successful coach in Penguins history. He is the only head coach in franchise history to win two Stanley Cups with the team and he hopes to add to that total as soon as next season.

Less than 10 days after Sullivan and his team were eliminated from the playoffs and saw their bid for a third straight Stanley Cup come to an end, Sullivan penned a thank you letter to Penguins fans for all of their support during the team’s run of success.

No one hates losing more than Mike Sullivan (just ask his wife).



The team didn't reach their ultimate goal this season, but Coach Sullivan has come to appreciate the many ways the Penguins have accomplished excellence.



Thank You, Pittsburgh: https://t.co/9ODE1B97t8 pic.twitter.com/4ofnk7ikZE — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 16, 2018

Sullivan opens his letter by recalling the standing ovation the team received by those inside PPG Paints Arena just moments following their Game 6 defeat to the Washington Capitals. That moment proved to Sullivan just how special this fanbase is and what this team means to each and everyone of us who follow them.

“Those players squeezed every ounce of energy they had to keep the three-peat hope alive.”

Perhaps Sullivan’s most relatable quote came when he was talking about his players and the emotions he goes through behind the bench. Sullivan said, “They made life exciting - well, for you - for me, they probably took a few years off my life”. Speaking for myself as well as most Pens fans, I can confidently say: Same coach, very much the same.

Overall, Sullivan sends a strong message in his letter but that’s something we have come to expect from his during his tenure with the Penguins. It’s not panic or failure that he projects, it’s a steady sense of calm that he has carried with him since becoming the head coach in December 2015. He reflects on the success of consecutive championships while also keeping on eye on what is to come. He ends the letter with a clear message, see you in September.

I encourage you to read the whole letter by Sullivan because it sends a clear message how much we as fans mean to the players on the ice and everyone involved in the franchise. It’s safe to say we feel the same way about Sullivan as he does about all of us.