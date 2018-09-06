Marc-Andre Fleury runs prank on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin

It’s time for the NHL stars to make their pre-season media rounds, this year from Chicago.
So you get to see some cool pictures like this one of Sidney Crosby
All lights on Sidney Crosby.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2018
: @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/HUn7CxjljN
But also get to see old friends reunite. Uh oh, where there is Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s never mischief far behind. The old taping up the sleeve trick, a harmless but simple way to show your old pals you still can get to them.
hockey season is around the corner— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018
but prank season never ends
is always in mid-prank season form
pic.twitter.com/Qa0SHgO9C4
For every action there is a (sometimes more than) equal and opposite reaction in a prank war.
How does @emalkin71geno deal with hockey’s biggest prankster?— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2018
Laugh it off and give a nice face palm with his hockey glove...
Behind the scenes prank: https://t.co/bs69y3TKjT pic.twitter.com/m6ne4peAr1
Better enjoy the yucks while they last. It’s not going to be all fun and games for long from Evgeni Malkin for very long. Geno doesn’t need any reminders about what the job at hand will be for 2018-19.
Are the Penguins bitter about the Capitals winning the Stanley Cup? Well, here's Evgeni Malkin talking about it: "We need it back. It's like, who wins? Washington wins. The most hated team in Pittsburgh. Of course we want it back."— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) September 6, 2018
Let’s get it back indeed. P3nINs 4 szn begins very soon.
