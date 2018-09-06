Marc-Andre Fleury runs prank on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin

It’s time for the NHL stars to make their pre-season media rounds, this year from Chicago.

So you get to see some cool pictures like this one of Sidney Crosby

But also get to see old friends reunite. Uh oh, where there is Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s never mischief far behind. The old taping up the sleeve trick, a harmless but simple way to show your old pals you still can get to them.

hockey season is around the corner



but prank season never ends



is always in mid-prank season form



pic.twitter.com/Qa0SHgO9C4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018

For every action there is a (sometimes more than) equal and opposite reaction in a prank war.

How does @emalkin71geno deal with hockey’s biggest prankster?



Laugh it off and give a nice face palm with his hockey glove...



Behind the scenes prank: https://t.co/bs69y3TKjT pic.twitter.com/m6ne4peAr1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2018

Better enjoy the yucks while they last. It’s not going to be all fun and games for long from Evgeni Malkin for very long. Geno doesn’t need any reminders about what the job at hand will be for 2018-19.

Are the Penguins bitter about the Capitals winning the Stanley Cup? Well, here's Evgeni Malkin talking about it: "We need it back. It's like, who wins? Washington wins. The most hated team in Pittsburgh. Of course we want it back." — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) September 6, 2018

Let’s get it back indeed. P3nINs 4 szn begins very soon.