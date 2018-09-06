 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marc-Andre Fleury runs prank on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin

Flower is always up to no good!

Pittsburgh Penguins v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s time for the NHL stars to make their pre-season media rounds, this year from Chicago.

So you get to see some cool pictures like this one of Sidney Crosby

But also get to see old friends reunite. Uh oh, where there is Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s never mischief far behind. The old taping up the sleeve trick, a harmless but simple way to show your old pals you still can get to them.

For every action there is a (sometimes more than) equal and opposite reaction in a prank war.

Better enjoy the yucks while they last. It’s not going to be all fun and games for long from Evgeni Malkin for very long. Geno doesn’t need any reminders about what the job at hand will be for 2018-19.

Let’s get it back indeed. P3nINs 4 szn begins very soon.

