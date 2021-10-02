Penguins announce very NHL-caliber roster for Sunday’s game against Detroit

Early on Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan hinted his lineup for tomorrow’s 12 PM matinee preseason game at home against the Detroit Red Wings would have a lot more veteran players. He wasn’t kidding, below is the roster the Pens have announced. Other than subbing in Zach Aston-Reese (currently out with COVID) for Sam Lafferty and then Juuso Riikola out for Marcus Pettersson (who played 24 minutes in Friday night’s game), this could basically be a dress rehearsal for the Penguins.

Forwards: 9 - Evan Rodrigues 10 - Drew O’Connor 11 - Brian Boyle 16 - Jason Zucker 17 - Bryan Rust 18 - Sam Lafferty 23 - Brock McGinn 42 - Kasperi Kapanen 43 - Danton Heinen 53 - Teddy Blueger 59 - Jake Guentzel 77 - Jeff Carter Defensemen: 2 - Chad Ruhwedel 5 - Mike Matheson 6 - John Marino 8 - Brian Dumoulin 50 - Juuso Riikola 58 - Kris Letang Goaltenders: 30 - Louis Domingue 35 - Tristan Jarry

Sullivan announced that Jarry will play the full game after the goalies have split time evenly, as planned, in the first two preseason games.

Lines haven’t been announced, but so far Jeff Carter has played with Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, that’s probably sticking together. Evan Rodrigues was getting a look with Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen on the second line. Teddy Blueger has been working with Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen has stepped up in the absence of Aston-Reese. That would leave Brian Boyle to play with youngsters Drew O’Connor and Sam Laffery if the practice lines hold.

After cutting the team down to 35 players in camp today, the Pens are getting down towards what will eventually be their 23 player regular season team. It looks like that instead of running a practice for their Sunday, they’re as using the day as basically a scrimmage for 95% of their NHL team.