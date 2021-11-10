Pens Points: Carter Saves a Point

After blowing a third period lead on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins mounted a third period comeback on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Only difference was the Penguins were unable to complete the comeback with a victory, falling once again in a shootout. Jeff Carter scored two goals in the final frame to force overtime but Marc-Andre Fleury outdueled Tristan Jarry in the shootout to give Chicago the extra point. [Pensburgh]

Put the loss behind you with Pens Points...

The Penguins have agreed to a resolution with former Wilkes-Barre assistant Jarrod Skalde and his wife Erin over a lawsuit filed in federal court by the Skaldes. This brings an end to legal matters between the two parties. [Pensburgh]

Finally some good news on the COVID front for the Penguins. After a seemingly endless stream of players entering virus protocols, defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson both were both cleared and released from isolation. [Trib Live]

A long bout with COVID made Zach Aston-Reese the first Penguins player placed in the protocols and put his season on hold before it ever started. Now at full health, Aston-Reese is ready to put his skill to work on the ice. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

COVID absences and injuries have opened the door for many fringe players to make an impact with extended playing time. Perhaps no one is hoping to pounce on this opportunity more than defenseman Juuso Riikola. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

China automatically qualified for the Olympic hockey tournament as hosts but they could be in for a rude awakening. Playing in a group with Canada and the United States, China is looking at a few lopsided losses to the hockey powerhouses. [CBC]

Carey Price recently returned to the Montreal Canadiens after spending time in the NHL’s player’s assistance program. Price spoke with the media on Tuesday, detailing his personal battles and mapping out his return to hockey action. [Sporting News]