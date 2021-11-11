Pens Points: Hunting or the Hunted?

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

While the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to reel from the ups and downs of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, the team did receive some positive news in that Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have been cleared to rejoin the team. [PensBurgh]

It’s become a negative talking point around Tristan Jarry’s early-season performances, but the goalie is looking to improve his shootout skills. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

After being placed on administrative leave by the organization pending investigation results, now-former Anaheim Ducks GM, Bob Murray, has resigned from his post. [NHL]

Is it in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ best interests to take their time with Josh Ho-Sang? [The Hockey Writers]

We’re through one month of the NHL’s 2021-22 season, and while there is still a long journey ahead before we reach the finish line, let’s take a look at some winners and losers through the first month of action. [Bleacher Report]

Sports betting has soared in popularity in recent years, with many sports leagues even openly promoting the activity that was once considered too taboo to discuss on the air. The NHL is no different here. And now, Canada is loosening some reins and allowing Canadians to get in on the action. [The Hockey News]

Hockey under the desert sun of Arizona has had its fair share of criticism since its inception. Yet, the Arizona Coyotes, with a new rebrand and rebuild throughout their organization, are embracing their outsider status. [Fast Company]