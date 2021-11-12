Pens Points: A Shootout Victory

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

As the headline suggests, the Pittsburgh Penguins were victorious last night. This victory comes with an extra bit of satisfaction as goaltender Tristan Jarry was able to silence his critics on this night with the victory coming in the shootout. [Recap]

Last night’s game also saw longtime Penguin pest Patric Hornqvist make his return to Pittsburgh for the first time since departing the team in a trade with the Florida Panthers. As you might imagine, he was welcomed back with a warm reception from the faithful. [Trib Live]

One of the newest members to the Penguins scouting staff, former NCAA hockey player, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, is used to breaking barriers wherever she goes. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins honored the late Colby Cave before their contest last night. Cave, a forward who was a member of both organizations, tragically passed away in April 2020 after suffering a brain bleed. [NBC Sports]

It’s never too early to start looking at draft rankings as we inch towards the 2022 NHL Draft. [The Hockey News]

The NHL looks to be eyeing the Vegas Strip as a potential destination to debut new skill events that coincide with the 2022 All-Star weekend. [ESPN]