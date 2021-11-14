Crosby, Dumoulin, Pettersson, and Ruhwedel activated from COVID-19 protocol

Several Penguins players have been activated from the league’s COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight’s game between the Penguins and Capitals.

The Penguins announced Sunday afternoon that Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Petterson, and Chad Ruhwedel have cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

In response, Drew O’Connor, P.O Joseph, Juusi Riikola, and Louis Domingue have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre Scranton in the American Hockey League.

Crosby played in one game for the team after undergoing offseason wrist surgery before testing positive for COVID-19 and leaving the lineup. Dumoulin tested positive for the virus also.

Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Petterson tested positive for the virus as well, and were unable to travel to Ottawa for Saturday night’s game vs. the Senators due to border restrictions in terms of positive COVID-19 tests.

It’s unclear what the status of the players will be for tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins and division rival Capitals are squaring off tonight for the first time this season at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.