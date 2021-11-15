Report: No supplemental discipline for Crosby’s hit in Caps game

It appears that Sidney Crosby won’t face any discipline from the National Hockey League for a questionable hit thrown in Sunday’s game against the Capitals.

Trailing 5-1 in Sunday’s game in Washington, D.C., the Penguins captain was seen throwing Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary into the end boards behind the Washington goal.

Crosby taking out some frustration in his return to the lineup. Pens down 5-1 to Caps pic.twitter.com/zHD40mg7OW — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 15, 2021

Crosby was not penalized on the play.

Now, Samantha Pell, Capitals beat reporter for the Washington Post, says that Crosby will not face any disciplinary action from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, either.

The Penguins were embarrassed by the rival Capitals in a 6-1 loss, the first time the two teams have faced one another this season.

When Fehervary was asked about the hit after the game, he said “Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t even know if I should talk about it. I don’t care. We’ll see next game.”

The two teams are set to square off again on December 10th.

Up next on the schedule for the Penguins are the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.