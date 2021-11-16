Pens Points: Nowhere To Go But Up

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

After slamming Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary into the end boards during Sunday’s contest, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will face no disciplinary action from the NHL regarding the play. [PensBurgh]

Is it time to hit the panic button on the Penguins’ season? [PensBurgh]

Zach Aston-Reese’s hard-working style of play is one of the reasons he’s carved out a spot in the lower-half of the Penguins’ lineup. The gritty winger, however, is still in search of his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL announced that it will be postposing the Ottawa Senators’ next three games as the team continues to reel from a myriad of injuries and Covid-19 cases. [Silver Seven]

Longtime Boston Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask remains an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2020 season. The 34-year-old is still rehabbing from off-season hip surgery, too. As Rask continues to get himself into game shape, will his next destination lead him back to Boston? [SI/The Hockey News]

The Vancouver Canucks, folks. Not good! [Yahoo]

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ ownership group is still throwing their support behind Brendan Shanahan. [Sportsnet]