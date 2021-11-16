Former WBS head coach Clark Donatelli indicted on sexual assault charges

Former Wilkes-Barre Scranton head coach Clark Donatelli has been indicted in Rhode Island on four counts of sexual assault.

According to The Athletic, Donatelli was arraigned last week and entered a plea of not guilty.

NEWS: Former AHL coach Clark Donatelli has been indicted by a Rhode Island grand jury on 4 counts of second-degree sexual assault



(TW; SA)https://t.co/Xdh5emFcBp — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) November 16, 2021

The charges are in connection with a 2018 incident involving Erin Skalde, the wife of former WBS assistant coach Jarrod Skalde.

Donatelli was released on $10,000 bond and will have a pre-trial hearing next month.

Last week, a lawsuit that had been filed in court over the incident, which named the Penguins, Mario Lemieux, and others in the suit, was settled.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport opened an investigation into former Penguin executive Bill Guerin’s role and handling of this situation last month. Guerin is currently the general manager of the Minnesota Wild and was expected to be named the GM of Team USA for the 2022 Olympics after Stan Bowman stepped down from the position after an investigation revealed Bowman’s actions and decisions in the 2010 Kyle Beach sexual assault scandal.