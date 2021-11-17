Pens Points: Under New Ownership

Amidst the big news bomb that dropped yesterday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Penguins still had a game to play against the Buffalo Sabres. After looking lifeless in a pair of games over the weekend, the Penguins looked much better against the Sabres. Unfortunately for the Penguins, though the process was better, the results were still the same as they fell to the Sabres 2-1 at PPG Paints Arena. [Pensburgh]

It was a busy Tuesday and Pens Points is here with all the news...

Hours before the Penguins faced-off against the Sabres, perhaps the biggest team news in years dropped seemingly out of nowhere. A report from the Wall Street Journal states the Penguins are on the verge of being sold. [Pensburgh]

As mentioned above, it was the Wall Street Journal who broke the news about the potential sale on Tuesday afternoon. Nothing is official until the paperwork is signed and there are still many unknowns surrounding the deal. [Wall Street Journal]

Former Penguins AHL coach Clark Donatelli was indicted on sexual assault charges in Rhode Island. The charges stem from an incident with Erin Skalde that let to a lawsuit involving the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

Although they didn’t spend much time in Pittsburgh, both Marian Hossa and Jarome Iginla left indelible marks on the franchise. Both are set to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. [Trib Live]

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 season for Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. Not because he’s struggling on the ice, because he’s barely had the opportunity to even get his season started after injury and COVID infection. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

This is hardly the first time Crosby has experienced hardship during his career, but given his competitive personality, these last few weeks have taken its toll. Now healthy again, Crosby is ready to get his season on track. [Penguins]

For Brian Burke, the Penguins ‘Pride Game’ holds a lot of personal meaning. A vocal advocate for LGBQT+ causes, Burke hopes games like these can help promote his stance and create for allies within the hockey world. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

After a solid start to the season, the Penguins now find themselves 2-5-2 in their last nine contests. While the team has faced many obstacles during that stretch, Crosby believes the team still needs to find a sense of urgency quickly. [NHL]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf announced his retirement from the game of hockey on Tuesday. Phaneuf played 14 seasons in the NHL, his last coming in 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Kings and previously captained the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL]

Another slow start for the Vancouver Canucks might have put general manager Jim Benning on the hot seat. There was a scheduled meeting between Benning and the team’s owner on Tuesday though no change in leadership was expected at this time. [Sportsnet]