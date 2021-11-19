PensBurgh Podcast: The End of an Era?

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. The PensBurgh Podcast returns to your podcast libraries this week, and not a moment too soon.

This week, Robbie and I are discussing two main talking points: the first being the massive slump the Pittsburgh Penguins have experienced in their last 10 games. Pittsburgh is 2-6-2 in their last 10 (before the latest game against the Montreal Canadiens went final), with the team experiencing a ton of lineup shuffling. As we head towards the holiday season, Robbie and I wonder if this is what the Penguins are this season, and if we should look ahead to the 2022-23 season instead.

Additionally, we discuss and break down the potential sale of the Penguins to the Fenway Sports Group. Is this a good thing? A bad thing? How does this impact the final years of the Crosby/Malkin era?

And, as always, we’re rounding out the show with the weekly mailbag thanks to the listeners who sent us questions on Twitter.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

