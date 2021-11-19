 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fenway Sports Group board approves purchase of Penguins

The tentative sale of the franchise still requires the approval from the NHL.

By Mike Darnay
/ new
New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Five Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Another step in the process involving the potential sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been hurdled, as the Fenway Sports Group’s board has reportedly approved the purchase of the franchise.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Boston-based group’s board unanimously approved the purchase.

KDKA-TV investigator Andy Sheehan reports that the Penguins’ board has already approved the sale.

The sale of the team still requires approval from the National Hockey League, but it appears the purchase process is moving quickly.

A potential price tag of $900 million has been rumored and discussed, but that figure has not been confirmed in any way.

According to KDKA-TV, If the deal goes through, Lemieux would stay in a management role but with a reduced ownership stake. CEO David Morehouse, COO Kevin Acklin, GM Ron Hextall and Coach Mike Sullivan also are expected to stay.

It’s unclear when the approval process from the NHL could be completed and when the official sale of the team could be finalized.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...