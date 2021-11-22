Pens Points: Canada Tour Wraps Up

They won’t be gone for long, but the Pittsburgh Penguins conclude their three game Canada road trip tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Through the first two games on the trip, the Penguins have secured two wins and outscored opponents 8-0 in the process. Let’s hope that streak can continue this evening in Manitoba.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 PM.

Saturday night was another stellar night for the Penguins on this Canadian road trip, notching a 2-0 shutout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter were the goal scorers as Tristan Jarry played the role of brick wall. [Pensburgh]

Guentzel scored the opening goal against the Maple Leafs early in the first period and it turned into the game winning goal when the night ended. Reunited with Sidney Crosby, Guentzel is starting to rediscover his scoring touch. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

With the announcement that the board of Fenway Sporting Group has approved the purchase for the Penguins, it seems only a matter of time before it becomes official. Head coach Mike Sullivan believes the move will show to be very beneficial. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

If the area around Fenway Park in Boston is any indication, the new ownership group could have a big influence on the land surrounding PPG Paints Arena. While nothing is close to being set in stone, there is huge potential for development. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Aside from a hat trick against the Minnesota Wild a few weeks bag, this season has been a struggle for Kasperi Kapanen. Both the Kapanen and the Penguins are hoping he can start finding more consistency and soon. [Trib Live]

Unlike the Vegas Golden Knights in their expansion season, it’s not quite going all smoothly for the Seattle Kraken through the first 17 games. They only have nine points at the moment, and without Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev it could be much worse. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Nikita Kucherov is already out long term and now the Tampa Bay Lightning will be without the services of Braden Point. An upper-body injury will keep Point out of the lineup for the foreseeable future but surely they have room for him on LTIR. [ESPN]

After a long, long wait, the New York Islanders opened their new arena on Long Island over the weekend. While the game resulted in a loss, the Islanders players couldn’t stop praising how nice the new building is for them and fans alike. [NHL]