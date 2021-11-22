 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gord Miller tells fun tale of Sidney Crosby in Winnipeg winter

The TSN commentator took to Twitter on Monday with a fun anecdote.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: NOV 20 Penguins at Maple Leafs Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sidney Crosby doesn’t mind the bitter cold winters of Winnipeg — at least that’s what TSN commentator Gord Miller recalls from nearly a decade ago.

With the Penguins set to face the Jets in Winnipeg tonight, Miller took to social media on Monday with a threaded story detailing an encounter with Crosby that took place in 2013.

As the story goes, it was Crosby’s first time playing in Winnipeg, and he bumped into Miller and fellow commentator Ray Ferraro.

Miller explains how the pair were going to walk to the team’s morning skate with Crosby, but Crosby said he wanted to walk outside. The temperature at the time was around -4º Fahrenheit (perhaps balmy for Winnipeg), and Ferraro showed up with no hat or gloves, and the trio took the trek to the rink outside.

Bus drivers shaking hands with Sidney Crosby, as normal in Canada as a politician in America kissing babies in an election year.

“That was fresh, eh boys?” Crosby said to the pair after finally getting into the warmth of the building, and Ferraro, clearly unhappy, gave Miller a hard time about it, naturally.

Sidney Crosby, just a good old boy who loves his Canadian winters, right?

