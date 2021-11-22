Gord Miller tells fun tale of Sidney Crosby in Winnipeg winter

Sidney Crosby doesn’t mind the bitter cold winters of Winnipeg — at least that’s what TSN commentator Gord Miller recalls from nearly a decade ago.

With the Penguins set to face the Jets in Winnipeg tonight, Miller took to social media on Monday with a threaded story detailing an encounter with Crosby that took place in 2013.

As the story goes, it was Crosby’s first time playing in Winnipeg, and he bumped into Miller and fellow commentator Ray Ferraro.

As I waited for Ray, Crosby walked by and asked how we were getting to the rink. When I told them we were walking over, he said “Great, I’ll walk with you.” I explained that wasn’t a good idea, since we walked through a maze of pedways to get to the rink, and he would be mobbed. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) November 22, 2021

Miller explains how the pair were going to walk to the team’s morning skate with Crosby, but Crosby said he wanted to walk outside. The temperature at the time was around -4º Fahrenheit (perhaps balmy for Winnipeg), and Ferraro showed up with no hat or gloves, and the trio took the trek to the rink outside.

Off we went into the freezing morning. (There was no way Ray could have navigated the indoor path on his own). The only person who stopped us was a bus driver who pulled over, got out, shook Crosby’s hand and said “Welcome to Winnipeg, Sidney” and then got back in and drove off. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) November 22, 2021

Bus drivers shaking hands with Sidney Crosby, as normal in Canada as a politician in America kissing babies in an election year.

“That was fresh, eh boys?” Crosby said to the pair after finally getting into the warmth of the building, and Ferraro, clearly unhappy, gave Miller a hard time about it, naturally.

When we got to the Penguins’ dressing room, Crosby smiled and said “That was fresh, eh boys? Thanks.” After he went into the room, Ray, still frozen, glared at me and said “Gord, we are never f****** doing that again, is that clear?” — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) November 22, 2021

Sidney Crosby, just a good old boy who loves his Canadian winters, right?