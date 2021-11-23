Pens Points: Winning in the ‘Peg

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins clashed with the Winnipeg Jets last night, as the Penguins concluded their Canadian road trip. They concluded the road trip by going a perfect 3-for-3 across the country, and beating the Jets last night by a score of 3-1. [Recap]

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers, and Pirates are all teaming up later today outside PNC Park to host a #BurghProud Thanksgiving meal distribution event to families in need. [Trib Live]

Last season, the Penguins had a penalty-kill conversion rate of only 77.4%, which was good for 27th out of the 31 total teams. Fast forward to this season, however, and the Penguins find themselves with a league-leading 89.1% clip. It’s this kind of play that the team hopes to continue giving as the season trudges on. [Trib Live]

How do the Penguins balance the delicate nature of riding the hot hand in net, while trying to maintain a balanced playing schedule for all goaltenders? [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins, the City of Pittsburgh, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh teamed up yesterday to participate in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting that helped open the seasonal ice rink at the Hunt Armory in Shadyside, PA. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The New York Rangers have openly sucked quite a bit over the last few seasons. Having full transparency with their fanbase at the time, they released a letter signifying their intent to enter a rebuild. Now, in 2021, the Rangers have restocked their roster with a plethora of young, promising talent. However, not everyone is firing on all cylinders. Take a look at the polarizing 2019 top-five pick, Kaapo Kakko. [SI/The Hockey News]

Speaking of the Rangers, here’s head coach Gerard Gallant as he rips into Mika Zibanejad AFTER the Blueshirts secured a literal last-second victory. [Yahoo]

The times, they are a changin’. Here are five five things you’ll never see make a return to the NHL. [SI/The Hockey News]

Everything that’s old is new again. Are the Quebec Nordiques in line to make a return to the NHL? [Daily Faceoff]