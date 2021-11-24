Pens Points: Thanksgiving Eve Tradition Returns

After a year off, the Pittsburgh Penguins Thanksgiving Eve game tradition resumes tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena. This will be the third time since 2017 that the Penguins and Canucks have met the night before Thanksgiving, with each team registering a victory. The Canucks are the last team to beat the Penguins in this (nearly) annual contest in 2017, but the Penguins returned the favor with a thrilling comeback victory two years ago.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Let Pens Points be your appetizer before the holiday feast...

Everything is going right for Jake Guentzel at the moment, scoring a goal in his last five games and the Penguins are benefitting as a result. When things are clicking for a goal scorer like Guentzel, everything just falls into place. [Trib Live]

Just a few months ago, it looked like Tristan Jarry’s time as the Penguins top goaltender might be short lived. Coming off his disaster against the New York Islanders in the playoffs, Jarry is out to prove he can still be the No. 1 guy. [Penguins]

One of the worst areas for the Penguins last season has transformed into one of the best this season. After an offseason of tinkering and evaluating, the coaching staff has turned the penalty kill from bottom feeder to best in the NHL. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s been a tough road so far for the expansion Seattle Kraken who look unable to repeat the magic the Vegas Golden Knights performed in their inaugural season. While the roster is still solid, the Kraken are currently being weighed down by goaltending. [FiveThirtyEight]