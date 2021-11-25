Pens Points: Turkey Day, E-Rod 100

What we’re reading as the turkey gets prepared...

Evan Rodrigues notches career point No. 100 in the Pens’ 4-1 win last night against Vancouver. [Penguins.com]

Evgeni Malkin took a twirl on the ice yesterday in full equipment and Mike Sullivan gave a non-update update on the big guy’s status. “We have a ballpark idea of when we think he’ll be available. I’m always reluctant to put a date out there, because if we don’t meet that date, everyone speculates.” Gee, thanks coach! [Pens Inside Scoop - twitter]

Goals and goalie collisions: the Jake Guentzel story. [Tribune-Review]

Captain Canada Sidney Crosby knows the NHL players are not out of the woods to make it to the Olympics just yet. [TSN]

Pittsburgh’s next opponent, the Islanders, are in COVID and injury trouble and just lost their seventh game in a row last night. [Lighthouse Hockey]

An early look at some Red Wings who could be on the move. Troy Stetcher in that Chad Ruhwedel spot? Or stick with Ruhwedel? [Winging it in Motown]

Leon Draisaitl has become the NHL’s first 20 goal scorer of the season. First to 40 points too, in just 19 games. [NHL.com]

And in the same game, Connor McDavid became the fourth faster player in NHL history to 400 assists. McDavid accomplished the feat in 426 games. The only players to get their quicker have been Wayne Gretzky (290), Mario Lemieux (353) and Peter Stastny (411) [The Athletic $]

Charlie MacAvoy took a nasty looking face first tumble into the boards but is expected to be OK. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Nicklas Backstrom joined the Capitals for practice yesterday for the first time, but TJ Oshie was moved to the IR. [RMNB]

..And from all of us at PensBurgh, Happy Thanksgiving!