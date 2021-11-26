Pens Points: New Arena, New York

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender, Tristan Jarry, has played in 16 of 19 games this season and has a 9-4-3 record along with a 2.03 goals-against average, and a .933 save percentage. Do these statistics help Jarry’s case to make Canada’s Olympic team? [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

After working for over 30 years and 2,500 professional hockey games, Nashville Predators’ athletic trainer, Doug Agnew, is thankful to be an NHL rookie. [NHL]

The Minnesota Wild sure are thankful for Cam Talbot’s calm demeanor in net. [The Bemidji Pioneer]

And while we’re on the topic of what we’re thankful for, here is one thing every team in the league should be thankful for. [Yahoo]

The use of analytics in hockey, and pro sports in general, is starting to become more of a mainstream thing that NHL front offices are taking advantage of. But those who use this talent evaluation tool are keeping more secrets than sharing in order to get the competitive edge. [The Hockey News]

Some may say that you can’t judge how good an NHL team is by American Thanksgiving. And right now, the Penguins are starting to turn more heads after many began to write them off earlier in the season. But here’s why the NHL standings have huge playoff implications by this date. [Sportsnet]