 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pens Points: A Fight In Calgary

The Penguins traveled to Canada once more, this time to do battle with the Calgary Flames. Catch up on the latest news and notes in today’s Pens Points.

By Garrett Behanna
/ new
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group have announced the completion of the long-rumored sale of the franchise. [PensBurgh]

Pittsburgh Penguins veteran center, Evgeni Malkin, rejoined his teammates in Calgary and participated in the team’s morning skate, marking the first time he’s participated in such a fashion since his surgery earlier this year. [Trib Live]

Mike Sullivan addressed the sale of the team, calling the transaction a ‘win-win’ for all parties. [Post-Gazette]

Mario Lemieux’s affiliation with the Penguins has come into question since the initial reports of the Fenway Sports Group sale came out. Rest assured; the Penguins legend isn’t going anywhere. Take a look at the statement he released to the fans. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

We’re a quarter of the way through the NHL season. Here are some of the biggest surprises and disappointments at this point of the campaign. [NBC Sports]

The Minnesota Wild announced that the team will retire Mikko Koivu’s #9 jersey. [Hockey Wilderness]

Montreal Canadiens co-owner, Geoff Molson, addressed the status of his team with the new hire of Jeff Gorton. [Yahoo]

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...