Pens Points: A Fight In Calgary

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group have announced the completion of the long-rumored sale of the franchise. [PensBurgh]

Pittsburgh Penguins veteran center, Evgeni Malkin, rejoined his teammates in Calgary and participated in the team’s morning skate, marking the first time he’s participated in such a fashion since his surgery earlier this year. [Trib Live]

Mike Sullivan addressed the sale of the team, calling the transaction a ‘win-win’ for all parties. [Post-Gazette]

Mario Lemieux’s affiliation with the Penguins has come into question since the initial reports of the Fenway Sports Group sale came out. Rest assured; the Penguins legend isn’t going anywhere. Take a look at the statement he released to the fans. [Penguins]

We’re a quarter of the way through the NHL season. Here are some of the biggest surprises and disappointments at this point of the campaign. [NBC Sports]

The Minnesota Wild announced that the team will retire Mikko Koivu’s #9 jersey. [Hockey Wilderness]

Montreal Canadiens co-owner, Geoff Molson, addressed the status of his team with the new hire of Jeff Gorton. [Yahoo]