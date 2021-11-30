Evgeni Malkin nearing closer to season debut, Bryan Rust placed on IR

As the calendar prepares to turn to December tomorrow, the Penguins are seemingly getting closer to getting a big boost in an addition to their lineup.

Evgeni Malkin, who has yet to make his season debut following offseason knee surgery, is nearing closer to game action.

Malkin made the trip to Calgary with the team, and Mike Sullivan said Monday that the 35-year-old center is in the stage of his rehab where more non-contact action is the next step.

Mike Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin: "Geno is at the next stage of his rehab process where our medical team thinks he’s ready to get more players around him and participate in a non-contact fashion. So that was the motivation to bring him on this trip." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 29, 2021

It’s still unclear when Malkin could make his season debut.

In other injury news, Bryan Rust has been placed on injured reserve, and forward Drew O’Connor has been recalled from the AHL to fill his spot.

Mike Sullivan: "We think he's played really well for us here in Pittsburgh. He continued to play well when he was in Wilkes-Barre... We're trying to put a lineup on the ice each night that gives us the best chance to win, and he's part of that conversation." https://t.co/SsWcMBVImi — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 29, 2021

Tristan Jarry was announced as the NHL’s 2nd Star of the week on Monday, with three wins. Later that night in Calgary, he backed up that selection, with 31 saves on 32 shots, in a game where the Penguins were outplayed. Jarry helped will the team to overtime before losing in the 7th round of a shootout.

Next up for the Penguins: Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow night.