Evgeni Malkin nearing closer to season debut, Bryan Rust placed on IR

The Penguins alternate captain has been sidelined following offseason knee surgery.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: JAN 31 Flyers at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the calendar prepares to turn to December tomorrow, the Penguins are seemingly getting closer to getting a big boost in an addition to their lineup.

Evgeni Malkin, who has yet to make his season debut following offseason knee surgery, is nearing closer to game action.

Malkin made the trip to Calgary with the team, and Mike Sullivan said Monday that the 35-year-old center is in the stage of his rehab where more non-contact action is the next step.

It’s still unclear when Malkin could make his season debut.

In other injury news, Bryan Rust has been placed on injured reserve, and forward Drew O’Connor has been recalled from the AHL to fill his spot.

Tristan Jarry was announced as the NHL’s 2nd Star of the week on Monday, with three wins. Later that night in Calgary, he backed up that selection, with 31 saves on 32 shots, in a game where the Penguins were outplayed. Jarry helped will the team to overtime before losing in the 7th round of a shootout.

Next up for the Penguins: Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow night.

