Pens Points: Windy City Rematch

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

What are the Pittsburgh Penguins trying to work on during their practice sessions? The team is hoping to play better when the chips are down late in the game. [PensBurgh]

Mike Matheson is one of several Penguins who are throwing their support behind a young Mars, PA goalie who was the recipient of vulgar and abusive chants at a recent game. [Post-Gazette]

Brian Boyle sat down to participate in a Q&A which touched on his return to the NHL, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, and more. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Ex-Nashville Predators captain, Mike Fisher, voiced his support for Aaron Rodgers’ and the quarterback’s notable COVID-19 stance. [WKRN]

NHL veteran, Michael Frolik, had some choice words for his former employer, the Montreal Canadiens. The Czech forward went so far as to say the Habs ‘put an end to my NHL career...’ [Yahoo]

How is real, meaningful change going to be implemented throughout the NHL? Useless marketing slogans? No. Gary Bettman? No, even bigger. Take these issues to the team owners. [The Hockey News]

The mother of the high school student that Brad Aldrich assaulted called Kyle Beach ‘so courageous’ for coming forward and sharing his story. [Bleacher Report]