Pens Points: Oil Country

For the first time in almost two years, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers will face-off in an NHL game. This means generational talents Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid will go head-to-head on national television for all to see. Both Pittsburgh and Edmonton currently sit in a playoff spot, with the Penguins leading the Eastern wild card race while the Oilers are second in the Pacific division.

It’s another late one for those of us here on the east coast with puck drop set for 10 PM EST. TNT will be the channel carrying the marquee matchup.

Wednesday and Pens Points, name a better duo...

Due to COVID concerns, it’s still not 100% settled that NHL players will participate at the Olympics in Beijing this February. If they do, Crosby and McDavid are locks to be there and Crosby is looking forward to skating alongside the reigning NHL MVP. [TSN]

For the first time this season, Evgeni Malkin joined the Penguins for a road trip as he enters the next stage of his return. When that return happens is still up in the air, but everything is trending to No. 71 being back on the ice soon. [Pensburgh]

Tristan Jarry was phenomenal against the Calgary Flames on Monday night, the rest of his teammates were not. From regulation to the shootout, Jarry was the best player in black and gold, now it’s time for the others to step up. [Trib Live]

Called up in place of the injured Bryan Rust, Drew O’Connor is back where he wants to be in the NHL. Though it remains to be seen just how long he will be around, O’Connor is staying patient in his battle for a full time roster spot. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

In hopes of helping boost youth hockey development in the region, the Penguins began the Penguins Elite Program in partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods. Three members of the program just signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. [Penguins]

If you’re heading to PPG Paints Arena sometime in December, you may want to check the Penguins promotional calendar before heading down. Three theme nights were added for December, starting with ‘Star Wars Night’ on December 14th. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Jack Hughes returned from a shoulder injury and became much richer all in the same day. On Tuesday, Hughes and the New Jersey Devils agreed on a new eight-year deal that will pay him $8 million annually. [ESPN]

Staying in the Metro division, the Philadelphia Flyers are a mess right now, going 0-4-2 in their past six games with five games in seven days coming up. General manager Chuck Fletcher knows his team has to get things in order and quickly. [NHL]