Pens Points: Sale Complete

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

A quick, but important reminder for those looking to watch tonight’s Penguins-Capitals matchup: the contest will only be shown on the ESPN+ streaming service. [Pensburgh]

The sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks to be officially official. Yesterday, the Pittsburgh Sports & Exhibition Authority, along with the NHL’s Board of Governors, approved the sale of the Penguins to Fenway Sports Group. [Trib Live]

While the Penguins deal with injury, most recently to Jake Guentzel, you may wonder why the Pittsburgh team hasn't really relied on its farm team in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. That’s because the Baby Penguins are dealing with their own covid-19 concerns. [Trib Live]

Here’s how some advice, a simple two-word phrase from a cancer patient, helped Jason Zucker make a bigger impact with the Penguins and the community. [Post-Gazette]

Take a look at 25 stats that have defined the Penguins’ rollercoaster season so far. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The ol’ gunslinger is back in the game. Former Stanley Cup-winning GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jim Rutherford, has accepted a position to become the President of Hockey Operations and interim general manager of the Vancouver Canucks. [ESPN]

After a story broke about the Arizona Coyotes and the possibility of being locked out of their own arena due to unpaid taxes, the Coyotes stepped up to the plate to pay more than $1.3 million in state and city taxes, avoiding an embarrassing situation. [CBS Sports]