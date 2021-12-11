Game Preview, Anaheim Ducks @ Pittsburgh Penguins 12/11/2021: Lines, how to watch

Who: Anaheim Ducks (15-8-5, 35 points, 2nd place Pacific division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-5, 31 points, 4th place Metropolitan division)

When: 7:00 p.m. eastern

How to Watch: AT&T Sportsnet for the home broadcast, Bally Sports So Cal for the away feed, ESPN+

Opponent Track: The Ducks have won two games in a row and are 3-0-2 in the month of December, with the only losses coming by way of the shootout. This is game four of a five games Eastern swing for Anaheim. They lost 4-3 (SO) in Washington on Monday, then won 2-0 in Buffalo and last played on Thursday night in 2-1 (SO) win in Columbus.

Pens path ahead: The Pens are at home for five of the next six games through Christmas, including a fairly lax week next week with just two games as they play Montreal on Tuesday and then Buffalo next Friday.

Season Series: The Pens take their California road trip next month, and are in Anaheim on January 11th to round out the two game season series.

Stats

From hockeydb:

—24-year old Troy Terry had played in four NHL seasons before this one. A bit for Team USA on the junior levels. But, my goodness, he’s exploded this year into a big time player.

—A nice late-career renaissance for Ryan Getzlaf who was rumored to perhaps be leaving the Ducks but stayed and has 19 assists in 23 games. He only has 12 assists in 48 games last season. But old boy is now on IR so we won’t see him tonight in Pittsburgh, will we ever again?

—Trevor Zegras lasted until the ninth pick in 2019 somehow. The 20-year old is a total stud. Must beware of him at all times tonight for the Pens’ defense and goalie. Nice finish by Sonny Milano too, can’t forget that, but come on.

Time for Best of the Week on #TimandFriends!



Nominees will appear below and you can vote for your favourite here on Twitter, after the segment.



Nominee #1 – Zegras Michigan Passpic.twitter.com/2F54cQsCcg — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 10, 2021

Lines

Forwards

Sonny Milano - Trevor Zegras - Rickard Rakell

Vinni Lettieri - Sam Steel - Troy Terry

Derek Grant - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg

Nicolas Deslauriers - Sam Carrick - Buddy Robinson

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm / Jamie Drysdale

Cam Fowler / Josh Manson

Simon Benoit / Kevin Shattenkirk

IR: Ryan Kesler (unofficially officially retired), Ryan Getzlaf, Adam Henrique, Maxime Comtois, Max Jones

Penguins

—C’mon Casey...

Lines

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues - Sidney Crosby - Kasperi Kapanen

Jason Zucker - Jeff Carter - Danton Heinen

Zach Aston-Reese - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn

Drew O’Connor - Brian Boyle - Dominik Simon

Defense

Brian Dumoulin / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / John Marino

Mike Matheson / Chad Ruhwedel

Possible Starting Goalie: Casey DeSmith (Tristan Jarry played last night)

Scratches: Jake Guentzel (week-to-week injury), Sam Lafferty , Mark Friedman,

IR: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Bryan Rust (undisclosed lower body injury)

—

Quick turn so a short preview, what are you hoping to see from the Penguins tonight?