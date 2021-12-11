Game Preview, Anaheim Ducks @ Pittsburgh Penguins 12/11/2021: Lines, how to watch

Who: Anaheim Ducks (15-8-5, 35 points, 2nd place Pacific division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-5, 31 points, 4th place Metropolitan division)
When: 7:00 p.m. eastern
How to Watch: AT&T Sportsnet for the home broadcast, Bally Sports So Cal for the away feed, ESPN+
Opponent Track: The Ducks have won two games in a row and are 3-0-2 in the month of December, with the only losses coming by way of the shootout. This is game four of a five games Eastern swing for Anaheim. They lost 4-3 (SO) in Washington on Monday, then won 2-0 in Buffalo and last played on Thursday night in 2-1 (SO) win in Columbus.
Pens path ahead: The Pens are at home for five of the next six games through Christmas, including a fairly lax week next week with just two games as they play Montreal on Tuesday and then Buffalo next Friday.
Season Series: The Pens take their California road trip next month, and are in Anaheim on January 11th to round out the two game season series.
Stats
—24-year old Troy Terry had played in four NHL seasons before this one. A bit for Team USA on the junior levels. But, my goodness, he’s exploded this year into a big time player.
—A nice late-career renaissance for Ryan Getzlaf who was rumored to perhaps be leaving the Ducks but stayed and has 19 assists in 23 games. He only has 12 assists in 48 games last season. But old boy is now on IR so we won’t see him tonight in Pittsburgh, will we ever again?
—Trevor Zegras lasted until the ninth pick in 2019 somehow. The 20-year old is a total stud. Must beware of him at all times tonight for the Pens’ defense and goalie. Nice finish by Sonny Milano too, can’t forget that, but come on.
Lines
Forwards
Sonny Milano - Trevor Zegras - Rickard Rakell
Vinni Lettieri - Sam Steel - Troy Terry
Derek Grant - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg
Nicolas Deslauriers - Sam Carrick - Buddy Robinson
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm / Jamie Drysdale
Cam Fowler / Josh Manson
Simon Benoit / Kevin Shattenkirk
IR: Ryan Kesler (unofficially officially retired), Ryan Getzlaf, Adam Henrique, Maxime Comtois, Max Jones
Penguins
—C’mon Casey...
Lines
Forwards
Evan Rodrigues - Sidney Crosby - Kasperi Kapanen
Jason Zucker - Jeff Carter - Danton Heinen
Zach Aston-Reese - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn
Drew O’Connor - Brian Boyle - Dominik Simon
Defense
Brian Dumoulin / Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson / John Marino
Mike Matheson / Chad Ruhwedel
Possible Starting Goalie: Casey DeSmith (Tristan Jarry played last night)
Scratches: Jake Guentzel (week-to-week injury), Sam Lafferty , Mark Friedman,
IR: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Bryan Rust (undisclosed lower body injury)
Quick turn so a short preview, what are you hoping to see from the Penguins tonight?
