Pens Points: Happy Homecoming

Since we last talked, the Pittsburgh Penguins played and won a pair of games to extend their winning streak to four games. On Friday night, the Penguins out played the division leading Washington Capitals in a 4-2 victory then followed it up 24 hours later with a gritty 1-0 win over the red hot Anaheim Ducks.

Monday is another day off for the Penguins before they return to action on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena.

As the Penguins keep winning, they have pulled themselves back into the division race among the Metro elites while creating some distance from those below them. In equally good news, the Penguins are winning while turning in good analytics as well. [Pensburgh]

Kris Letang remains the anchor on the Penguins blue line but for how much longer that remains the case is still up in the air. Letang is once again putting together a standout season, but this contract situation is still unsettled. [Pensburgh]

Four Penguins were named to the NHL All-Star ballot over the weekend with all four having past All-Star credentials. Forwards Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are joined by defenseman Kris Letang and goaltender Tristan Jarry on the ballot. [Trib Live]

While is body of work this season is already All-Star worthy, it will be some time before Guentzel can build on what he started. Out week-to-week, Guentzel was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. [KDKA]

Chad Ruhwedel is not a name you often see in the box score but that’s not what the Penguins are paying him for. For years a forgotten seventh defenseman, Ruhwedel is now showing his worth as an every day player. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Coming off somewhat of a sophomore slump, John Marino returned to his rookie form this season with stellar play alongside Marcus Pettersson. Marino may not be the flashiest player on the blue line, but that’s perfectly alright with the Penguins. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

NHL participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics appears to be in some serious jeopardy at the moment. Confusion and a lack of transparency surrounding COVID-19 protocols for the Games reportedly have many players reconsidering taking part. [ESPN]

With All-Star nominees being announced, it’s now time for fans to vote who they want to see represent their favorite teams in Las Vegas. Fan voting is now open online and will remains open until January 8th. [NHL]