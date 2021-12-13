 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Penguins 2022 All-Star Game Preview

The All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas in February

By Mike Darnay
Buffalo Sabres v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

If you like seeing players from your favorite team participate in the NHL’s All-Star Game festivities, now is the time to get a jump on helping get some Penguins to Las Vegas.

The 2022 All-Star Game and its surrounding events will take place February 4th and February 5th in Las Vegas, and several Penguins players have a chance to take part.

Fan voting is open on the NHL’s website, and four players are listed as possible division captains.

  • Sidney Crosby — 4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points
  • Jake Guentzel - 15 goals, 12 assists, 27 points
  • Tristan Jarry - 12 wins, 1.92 GAA, 0.934 SV%, 3 shutouts
  • Kris Letang - 1 goal, 16 assists, 17 points

Fans can also write-in any other player to be named captain, but the 4 listed players are the more likely candidates.

According to NHL.com’s writers picks, Jake Guentzel is the lone Penguin to be selected for the Metropolitan Division.

To access the fan vote and cast your ballot for the All-Star Game, click here.

