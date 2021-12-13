Penguins 2022 All-Star Game Preview

If you like seeing players from your favorite team participate in the NHL’s All-Star Game festivities, now is the time to get a jump on helping get some Penguins to Las Vegas.
The 2022 All-Star Game and its surrounding events will take place February 4th and February 5th in Las Vegas, and several Penguins players have a chance to take part.
Who will captain the Metropolitan Division in the #NHLAllStar game?— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 11, 2021
Vote for one of these Penguins now: https://t.co/BsEqZiBzwR pic.twitter.com/12ptw1qXd3
Fan voting is open on the NHL’s website, and four players are listed as possible division captains.
- Sidney Crosby — 4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points
- Jake Guentzel - 15 goals, 12 assists, 27 points
- Tristan Jarry - 12 wins, 1.92 GAA, 0.934 SV%, 3 shutouts
- Kris Letang - 1 goal, 16 assists, 17 points
Fans can also write-in any other player to be named captain, but the 4 listed players are the more likely candidates.
According to NHL.com’s writers picks, Jake Guentzel is the lone Penguin to be selected for the Metropolitan Division.
The @NHLdotcom writers' picks for the Metropolitan Division are in!— NHL (@NHL) December 13, 2021
Cast your #NHLAllStar vote now https://t.co/JOMxUndKd8
To access the fan vote and cast your ballot for the All-Star Game, click here.
