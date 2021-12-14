Pens Points: Canadiens Come To Town

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Sunday marked the six-year anniversary of Mike Sullivan’s hiring as Pittsburgh Penguins head coach. It is wild to think that was six years ago already. But Gretz took a look back at the long list of accomplishments the Massachusetts native has accrued during his time in the Steel City. [PensBurgh]

Danton Heinen’s introductory season with the Penguins could not have gotten off to a better start. The winger, who was released from his contract by the Anaheim Ducks in the offseason, has played in just about every possible role that has been asked of him. Additionally, he’s rewarding the Penguins with a newfound offensive touch. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin is continuing to rehabilitate his lower-body injury after going under the knife during the summer. His continuous presence on the ice during practice is nothing but a massive positive. [Trib Live]

The Penguins’ season cannot be easily described to this point. At one time, they looked like they were going to be basement dwellers in the Metropolitan Division. Now, they are separating themselves from the rest of the division, and have been one of the NHL’s hottest clubs dating back to last month. What has sparked this impressive turnaround? [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Calgary Flames are the latest team to have their games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization. As of this writing, six players and a staff member have entered the league’s protocol. [CBS Sports]

Which clubs have done the best (and worst) jobs at building around their star players? [NBC Sports]

After contracting COVID-19 and being forced to miss games due to his unvaccinated status, has Detroit Red Wings forward, Tyler Bertuzzi, changed his stance on getting the jab? Nope. [USA Today]

The Montreal Canadiens are considering multiple women for their vacant GM role, according to a new report. [Yahoo]