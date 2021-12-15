Pens Points: Canadiens Crushed

It was a milestone night for Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang as the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to their fifth straight victory with a 5-2 drubbing of the Montreal Canadiens. Five different players scored while Letang hit the 600 point plateau and Crosby recorded his 400th multi-point game in the win. [Pensburgh]

Carey Price has long been a thorn in the side of the Penguins, but even they are rooting for him as he works through mental health issues. On the whole, the Penguins as a team are pleased to see the NHL taking mental health seriously. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

When Jim Rutherford stepped down as Penguins general manager out of the blue back in January, many fans were left with a bad taste. Despite his many failings at the helm, there is plenty to celebrate from Rutherford’s tenure in Pittsburgh. [The Athletic $$]

COVID still lingers and the Penguins have already battled through some virus related absences already this season. In an effort to further prevent any further complications, Mike Sullivan announced the Penguins team has received its vaccine booster shots. [Trib Live]

Even before taking over ownership of the Penguins, Fenway Sports Group has already left a major imprint on the sports world. With majority ownership stake in both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, FSG is among the most influential in sports. [Business Times]

With NHL participation at the Winter Olympics still very much up in the air, USA Hockey is still holding out hope the big stars can make the trip. This will be a story to keep a close eye on in the coming week as the Games approach. [NHL]

As the newly discovered omicron COVID variant continues its rapid spread around the globe, it’s proving to spare no one. On Tuesday, the NHL saw 14 players from various teams placed in health protocols. [Sportsnet]