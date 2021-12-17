PensBurgh Podcast: A Return to Form

An early Christmas gift has hit your stockings.

In this week’s edition of the PensBurgh Podcast, Robbie and I:

Recap the Pittsburgh Penguins’ games against the Seattle Kraken (6-1 W), the Washington Capitals (4-2 W), the Anaheim Ducks (1-0 W), and the Montreal Canadiens (5-2 W).

And since our last episode, the Penguins have really turned their play around. They sit at 15-8-5, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games played, and are winners of five straight. Even with the absences of Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, and more recently, Jake Guentzel, the Penguins are scoring goals and collecting points when they need to.

What has led to this retransformation from soon-to-be division basement dwellers, to one of the premier teams in the Eastern Conference? Is it Sidney Crosby’s leadership and him getting into gear? Depth contributions from players like Evan Rodrigues and Danton Heinen? Solid goaltending from Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith? All of the above? Tune in to find the answer.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

