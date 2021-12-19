Gamethread: Penguins @ New Jersey Devils

Talk about the game with Pens fans here!
More From PensBurgh
- Pens/Devils Recap: Not pretty, but still pretty nice. Pittsburgh wins seventh straight game
- Game Preview, Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 12/19/2021: Lines, how to watch
- In 14 games, the Penguins reshaped their 2022 playoff prospects
- Crosby’s 400th multi-point game places him among hockey’s greats
- Pens/Sabres Recap: Carter’s OT goal extends Pittsburgh’s winning streak
- Gamethread: Buffalo Sabres @ Pittsburgh Penguins
Loading comments...