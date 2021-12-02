Pens Points: Back to the Future

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their Canadian road trip last night by facing off against Connor McDavid and the red-hot Edmonton Oilers. A back-and-forth affair, the stars shined bright, but it was the Oilers who collected the two points, besting the Penguins 5-2. [Recap]

The Pittsburgh Penguins yesterday announced a new third jersey that the team will begin wearing later this month. The design, essentially a black version of last season’s Reverse Retro sweaters, will be worn sporadically for at least the next three seasons. [PensBurgh]

Penguins defensemen are taking pride in their ability to deny zone entries to the opposition. [Post-Gazette]

The constant presence of Mario Lemieux as co-owner of the Penguins combined with his newly-found place as a minority owner in the Fenway Sports Group project shows the value of continuity in pro sports. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

After rumors surfaced over the weekend of Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk’s desire to be traded, teams are now lining up to acquire his services. [The Hockey News]

The NHL has suspended Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux for five games after he bit Ottawa Senators star Brady Tkachuk. [New York Post]

What are the top 10 most unsportsmanlike moments in league history? [Yahoo]

Tyler Bertuzzi, one of the NHL’s only unvaccinated players, has been placed into the league’s covid-19 protocol. [Detroit Free Press]