Pens Points: Seventh Heaven

A goal in each period combined with another stellar goaltending performance from Tristan Jarry propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to a seventh straight victory with a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. Teddy Blueger and Danton Heinen helped the Penguins build a two-goal lead and Mike Matheson potted the eventual game winner in the third period. [Pensburgh]

Miss anything from the weekend? Pens Points has you covered...

When first facing the Buffalo Sabres back on November 16th, the Penguins sat at 5-6-4 and outside the playoff picture. Since beating the Sabres that night and again on Thursday, the Penguins are on an 11-2-1 run and right back in the playoff hunt. [Pensburgh]

Last week against the Montreal Canadiens, Sidney Crosby recorded the 400th multi-point game of his illustrious career. He became the 14th player in NHL history to accomplish the feat, and the fourth fastest behind Greztky, Lemieux, and Dionne. [Pensburgh]

As many teams around the NHL battle through COVID issues at the moment, the Penguins remain in the clear. As of now, their normal schedule remains intact, and the team is going about business as usual. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

To hopefully help curb the spread of COVID amongst its clubs, the NHL implemented new virus protocols similar to what was in place last season. For the Penguins, that means adjusting to a new way of doing things. [Trib Live]

If the Penguins has anything special on their Christmas list this year, it was likely the return of a healthy Evgeni Malkin. Whether that gift is delivered before the holiday or shortly after, it appears the Penguins are close to getting their Christmas wish. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Evan Rodrigues has been perhaps the biggest surprise in the NHL this season. He is developing a strong chemistry with Sidney Crosby on the top line and might force Mike Sullivan to keep him there even when healthy bodies return. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

New COVID protocols were put in place by the NHL this weekend as the virus continues to wreak havoc on teams across the league. What this means for the league going forward and its Olympic participation remains to be seen. [Sporting News]

With the COVID omicron variant ripping through the NHL, the league has postponed all cross-border games through at least the upcoming holiday break. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings became the sixth team to be shut down as well. [AP]