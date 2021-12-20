Penguins/Devils game for tomorrow postponed

The Penguins and Devils were able to play last night, and both teams even practiced today, but they won’t be playing as scheduled tomorrow night. From an NHL release:

The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the New Jersey Devils, tomorrow’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens has been previously postponed.

#NEWS: Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, tomorrow’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed.



The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.https://t.co/5aqZuczLoc — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 20, 2021

The NHL season is in shambles now, five games were originally scheduled for today but all but one have been cancelled. Tomorrow there were supposed to be 10 games, seven have now been cancelled with just three still on (currently, anyways).

The Penguins are still scheduled to play at home on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers before they have a Christmas break. The following game, December 27th, is already in question/doubt, given the troubles for Boston.

There have now been 43 postponed NHL games this season, most of which coming this week.