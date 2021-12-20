Penguins/Flyers Thursday game postponed as NHL, NHLPA agree to begin holiday break early

The Penguins and Flyers game scheduled to be played on Thursday has been postponed.

The National Hockey League will begin its holiday break early due to several COVID-19 related game postponements.

This includes the postponement of Penguins vs. Flyers on Thursday, December 23. https://t.co/HkmNUBMYvu — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 21, 2021

The news was announced Monday night that the holiday break will begin following the conclusion of the games played on Tuesday night.

This comes as tomorrow’s game between the Penguins and Devils was already postponed due to COVID related issues impacting New Jersey. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established.

Five games were set to be played on Thursday, but they will now be postponed.

December 22 through December 25 will now be considered off days league-wide.

Players will return to their clubs on Sunday, December 26, which can be used as a day for practice and COVID testing.

Negative COVID tests will be required for any members of the team’s party for them to be eligible to enter team facilities that day.

Games will resume being played on Monday, December 27.