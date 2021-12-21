 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NHL reportedly set to withdraw from Olympics

The withdrawal decision comes following a COVID-19 surge moving through the league.

By Mike Darnay
HOCKEY: SEP 24 World Cup of Hockey - Semifinal - Team Russia v Team Canada Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A formal announcement is expected to come tomorrow, but it’s reportedly a done deal that the NHL is withdrawing from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The decision reportedly comes as COVID-19 is surging through several NHL teams with the new Omicron variant taking center stage in North America.

50 games across the league have already been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, and last night, the NHL announced it was pressing the pause button on all games until after the holiday break.

“These are opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don’t get very many of as an athlete, and you might only get one,” said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who won Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014. “It just might happen to fall in your window and if it doesn’t happen to work out, it’s unfortunate.”

This will be second straight Winter Olympics where NHL players do not participate on behalf of their respective countries.

