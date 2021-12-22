Pens Points: Christmas Break

Seeing this will be my last Pens Points before Christmas, I wanted to begin by wishing all of our readers a very Merry Christmas. Thank you all for reading and being a valuable part of what we do here at Pensburgh. Hope you all have a happy and healthy holiday.

As for the Penguins, they get to enjoy an earlier than expected Christmas break as the NHL will hit pause for a few days as COVID continues to run rampant throughout the league. At the moment, the Penguins have been spared and let’s hope that continues once action resumes after the holiday.

No game to recap, but Pens Points still has all the latest...

Before the NHL holiday break begins on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins fit in one last practice as a team. There is a ton of uncertainty at the moment, but the Penguins look prepared to take on whatever is thrown at them in the coming weeks. [Pensburgh]

It’s hard to not be a bit wary of how the rest of the NHL season will play out given what’s going on across the league right now. If the Penguins are feeling that way, they surely didn’t show it during practice on Tuesday. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

During that practice on Tuesday, the Penguins saw a few familiar faces return to the ice. Forwards Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust both rejoined their teammates for the first time since being injured in the past few weeks. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

With Tuesday’s and Thursday’s home games postponed, the Penguins and food vendor Aramark announced they are donating the food designated for those games to a local charity rather than let it go to waste. [Penguins]

Prior to the report that the NHL will not be sending its players to the Winter Olympics, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby knew the writing was on the wall. With the cancellation, it’s quite possible Crosby will never have another Olympic opportunity. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement to NOT send players to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The report confirms what many believed was going to happen all along as the pandemic continues. [ESPN]

While the NHL season didn’t officially go on pause until today, it might as well have started last night. Though one game was completed, the postponement of the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers marked the 50th game postponed this season. [NHL]