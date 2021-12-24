PensBurgh Podcast: COVID halts the season

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a player was stirring, not even a ... I can’t think of anything Penguins related to finish the rhyme.

Anyway, the PensBurgh Podcast is back this week, delivered to you on Christmas Eve. You can listen to Robbie and I as we share our thoughts on the latest Pittsburgh Penguins news. Surely, that has to be more entertaining than listening to your relatives at the dinner table who you share nothing in common with.

This week:

We recap the Penguins’ games against the Buffalo Sabres (3-2 SOW), and the New Jersey Devils (3-2 W).

Plus, Robbie and I address the Covid-19 surges that have paused the NHL season through Christmas Day. Also, the NHL and NHLPA have jointly announced that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Olympics. We wonder if the stoppage and Olympic withdrawal is a positive or negative from both a player’s perspective and the league’s perspective?

The mailbag is back this week with a few fun hypotheticals for us to explore as well.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk