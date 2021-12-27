Six players added to COVID list for Penguins as Malkin’s return advances

The Penguins did not make it through the holiday break unscathed from COVID with the latest wave of the virus sweeping over America. It got out last night that Evan Rodrigues was in the protocol, and five more players including starting goalie Tristan Jarry will join him.

The following players have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List:



• Teddy Blueger

• Tristan Jarry

• John Marino

• Mike Matheson

• Evan Rodrigues

• Dominik Simon



Jake Guentzel (non-COVID illness) will not practice today as well. — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) December 27, 2021

Those are some tough losses with Marino playing top-four minutes, Blueger as the center of the checking line, Matheson was starting as of late to produce (2G+3A in the last five games).

It really is difficult to bother analyzing the losses much further though, the Penguins game tonight and Wednesday are already postponed. The next game scheduled to be played is on Friday afternoon but remains an unknown as to if that will happen.

Those test results aside, there was some good news:

And the great news is that Evgeni Malkin is also wearing a regular black jersey! — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 27, 2021

The team about now could shake out something like this by the time the next game happened:

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Kasperi Kapanen

Danton Heinen - Jeff Carter - Brock McGinn

Zach Aston-Reese - Brian Boyle - Sam Lafferty/Drew O’Connor

Brian Dumoulin / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Chad Ruhwedel

? / Mark Friedman

Casey DeSmith + ? in goal

There are some assumptions to be made, including that all of Guentzel, Malkin and Rust will be able to play the next time that there is a game, but the scale keeps sliding back and all have (at least) four more days in their recoveries to make it to full clearance. Malkin and Rust today were already working with the first power play and are well on their way to playing about as soon as the team does at this point.

Up front, the Pens are down three forwards but are going to be OK if all of the injured players are in fact able to return.

Defensively, it’s a different story with the losses of two defenders standing out a lot. The Pens are going to need some reinforcements from Wilkes-Barre to play, assuming they play in the near future. Pierre-Olivier Joseph might be getting a call soon, one would think..

Clearly a recall from Wilkes-Barre will be necessary in net, and likely in the form of Louis Dominigue (if available, as he’s been returning from an injury of his own).

Here’s what the lines actually did look like today:

I wouldn't read anything into these lines with the amount of players missing:



Malkin-Crosby-Rust

Heinen-Carter-Kapanen

Aston-Reese–O'Connor-McGinn

Hennes is filling in at wing with Boyle and Lafferty



Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Ruhwedel

Reirden is filling in at D with Friedman — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 27, 2021

Some other random news and notes on a day full of them.