Pens Points: Closer And Farther

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Yesterday was not a great day for the Pittsburgh Penguins from a COVID-19 standpoint. Six of the team’s players were placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. On the plus side, however, Evgeni Malkin was seen at practice with a regular, black practice jersey. [PensBurgh]

With Evgeni Malkin gearing up for a return in early 2022, what will the forward lines look like when the Russian superstar takes the ice again? [PensBurgh]

The Penguins are continuing to forge ahead in a rapidly changing NHL landscape due to the uncertainty around COVID-19. [Trib Live]

It was also announced yesterday that forward Jason Zucker will be out ‘week-to-week’ with an undisclosed injury. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL as a whole is now set to resume after a six-day break, hoping to receive new CDC guidance on how to better deal with the COVID surges. [AP News]

A lawsuit filed against the Chicago Blackhawks by a former Michigan high school student who said he was sexually assaulted by ex-coach Brad Aldrich has been dismissed. [Sportsnet]

Which player is the most indispensable for their club? [ESPN]