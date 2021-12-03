Pens Points: Second Line Struggles

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a second line problem. The combination of Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jason Zucker is not producing enough, and the lack of chemistry and tangible offense cost the team against the Oilers. [Post-Gazette]

Many Penguins players wouldn’t mind seeing a return to two-game “series,” like what we saw during the 2021 COVID season. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A report began to surface yesterday morning that stated the Arizona Coyotes were once again up for sale, with the idea of moving the team out of Arizona and into Houston, Texas. The Coyotes later came out to debunk these rumors (for now). [Five For Howling]

Edmonton Oilers forward, Jesse Puljujarvi, is now legally known as the Bison King. [Oilers Nation]

The Chicago Blackhawks are now formally challenging Kyle Beach’s ‘repressed memory’ claim in court. The franchise has filed a motion to dismiss Beach’s negligence lawsuit, arguing that the statute of limitations expired before the hockey player’s case was filed. [TSN]

Take a look at the Nashville Predators’ brand-new Stadium Series sweaters. [NHL]

The St. Louis Blues found themselves in a precarious position last night, as goaltender Jordan Binnington tested positive for covid-19, forcing the Blues to add an emergency goalie to their roster. [ESPN]