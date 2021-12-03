WBS Penguins games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins had been scheduled for three games in the span of 48 hours this weekend, with contests in Syracuse Friday night, in Wilkes-Barre against Syracuse on Saturday, and in Hershey on Sunday. Now, due to COVID-19 protocols affecting both Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey, the Penguins will not play at all this weekend.

News broke on Wednesday that the American Hockey League had postponed games involving five different Eastern Conference teams due to COVID-19 protocols:

Rochester through Friday,

Hartford and Springfield through Saturday, and

Hershey and Providence through Sunday.

That news postponed WBS’s scheduled game on Sunday against the Bears to a future date.

The AHL then announced this afternoon that WBS’s two remaining games this weekend, at Syracuse tonight and home against Charlotte on Saturday, were also postponed due to the same protocols.

All six teams, per the AHL and respective team medical staffs, will be following “enhanced protocols”.

The AHL has yet to announce make-up dates for the three games.

The Penguins have also announced that their annual Teddy Bear Toss, which had been scheduled for Saturday’s game against Charlotte, will now take place December 11 versus Hershey.