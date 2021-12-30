Pens Points: Malkin Speaks

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins centerman, Evgeni Malkin, spoke to reporters yesterday as the Russian gets even closer to a return on the ice. He touched on a variety of topics, including the feeling of his surgically-repaired knee, his pending UFA status, and how much longer he plans to play for. [Trib Live]

Head coach Mike Sullivan voiced his pleasure with the NHL’s newly-modified COVID-19 protocols. The change now follows the newest recommendations from the CDC. Should a player or coach contract the virus, they now only need to isolate for a period of five days instead of ten. [Trib Live]

In what is becoming a regular occurrence for the Penguins these days, another player entered the league COVID protocol. This time, it was Kasperi Kapanen. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Take a closer look on the new league protocols here. [NY Post]

Phil Kessel’s time with the Arizona Coyotes appears to be coming to an end with the Desert Dogs entering another rebuild phase. Could Kessel return to the team that drafted him in 2006? [The Hockey News]

This year’s Winter Classic could be one of the coldest outdoor contests in NHL history. [Sportsnet]